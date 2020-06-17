Classic car auctions is the topic of today’s Car Dealer Live.

At midday today, we’ll be chatting with Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, live on our YouTube channel.

Launched last year, Collecting Cars is an online auction platform for collectable cars, bike and automobilia – whether they’re old, classic or modern.

It operates right across Europe and is quickly gaining a well-respected position in the motor trade. It even has Top Gear’s Chris Harris on board.

We’ll be chatting to Lovett about his love of cars, how the business was set up, what makes Collecting Cars different from other businesses and what the future holds.

To watch the broadcast you can see it on this page by clicking play at the top of the page.

Click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel and get a notifications when we go live for future shows.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we have:

Thursday: P&A Wood’s Georgina Wood

P&A Wood’s Georgina Wood Friday: Auto Village’s Paul Boyce

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.