Will Blackshaw – boss of dealer group Blackshaws – will be interviewed on Car Dealer Live at midday Tuesday.

Blackshaws represents Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Nissan in Northumberland across two sites.

The family owned business is 100 years old and Will is the fourth generation of the Blackshaw family to join the business.

We’ll be talking about how he has coped with the crisis, what steps he has had to take to protect his business and whether he thinks the government has gone far enough to help businesses during this crisis.

Thank you also to all the farmers who are also still working to ensure we have much of the food we enjoy daily #farming #farmers #nfu pic.twitter.com/Q8GKzp5qzu — Blackshaws (@blackshaws) March 28, 2020

We’ll also be taking questions live during the show, which can be submitted via the YouTube Live player.

To watch the live interview, you can see it here on this post or subscribe to our YouTube channel and subscribe and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.