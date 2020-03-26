Marshall Motor Group CEO Daksh Gupta will give a live interview on Friday at midday as part of Car Dealer Live’s third show.

Marshall Motor Group has closed its sites and taken advantage of the government’s furlough scheme, but has also taken a number of additional steps to help their staff during this difficult time.

Before the crisis began, Marshall Motor Group announced a stellar set of results with revenue of £2.3bn and a £33.1m operating profit.

Arguably one of the sharpest dealer bosses in the business, Gupta will chat to us about what has been the most bizarre ever in the car industry, how he is looking after staff and what he sees as the opportunities that could come out of this crisis.

The Car Dealer Live session will start here at midday on Friday, March 26, and will be available to view back afterwards.

We’ll be taking questions live from the audience so log on to the Live session on YouTube and you’ll be able to submit your questions.

If you’d like to be notified when we go live with tomorrow’s broadcast you can follow this link and click ‘subscribe’ to the channel.

