TrustFord’s chairman and CEO will be joining Car Dealer Live today at midday to discuss how lockdown has affected the business and how they will be moving forward on Monday.

CEO and chairman of the group Stuart Foulds will be on the show chatting to Car Dealer founder James Baggott.

TrustFord is an independent dealer group but part of Ford Retail, and owned by Ford Motor Company. In 2014, it incorporated all of its different names under that one title.

Foulds has been chairman and CEO at Ford Retail and TrustFord for three years. He has a long history in the industry going back more than 40 years.

Prior to coming to TrustFord, he worked for Pendragon heading up the Evans Halshaw Ford Group for 20 years and prior to that was operations director for the John Martin Group in Scotland.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast in full, you can see it on this page at 12pm today.

