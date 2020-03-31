The legal experts from Lawgistics will be back answering car dealer and garage owners’ pressing questions on our Car Dealer Live broadcast at midday Wednesday.

Legal experts from the firm that has been at the forefront of providing help and advice to the motor trade during this difficult time will be giving up their lunch breaks to help give you the advice you need.

We’ll be covering topics including:

Furloughing staff – the ins and outs in even more detail

Distance selling update – is trading legally morally acceptable?

Where commission payments come into furloughed staff’s wages

Freelancers and the self employed – update on recent announcements

We’ll also be taking your questions live during the broadcast, which can be submitted via YouTube.

