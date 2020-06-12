Today’s Car Dealer Live will be all about the ‘f-word’ as Lawgistics returns to give important advice to dealers.

The furlough scheme will be the main topic of today’s discussion with the motor trade law firm, Lawgistics, which will be broadcast live on our YouTube channel from midday.

Since Lawgistics’ last appearance on the show (which you can watch here), we have received a number of questions from dealers asking for more clarification on the ins and outs of the scheme.

The team at Lawgistics will be on hand to answer the questions we have already received, but if you’d like to ask one then you can post a question on the live broadcast page on YouTube or email our host, James Batchelor, directly. You can reach him at james.batchelor@blackballmedia.co.uk or tweet him @JRRBatchelor.

Also on the show, Lawgistics will chat about enquiries it’s had about the rules concerning distance selling.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

