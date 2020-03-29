ADVERTISEMENT

Mazda managing director Jeremy Thomson and sales director Peter Allibon will be taking part in our Car Dealer Live broadcast at midday on Monday.

The senior team from Mazda UK will be discussing what they’ve had to do as a manufacturer over the last week and the steps they are taking to help dealers out during the coronavirus crisis.

The Car Dealer Live broadcast will start at midday on Monday, March 30, and will be broadcast on this post or you can watch it on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you visit our YouTube channel and subscribe you will receive a notification when we go live.

Thomson and Allibon will discuss topics including:

How manufacturers are coping during crisis

What manufacturers are advising dealers to do

How Mazda is helping its dealers out during coronavirus

What does this mean to customers?

Will there be a huge bounce on the other side of this crisis?

Whether Mazda dealers are managing to do any business right now

And how will the bounce back differ in Europe to Asia?

Car Dealer Live will be broadcasting every weekday.

The full schedule can be found here.