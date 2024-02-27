Peter Vardy and Peter Waddell – meet our Car Dealer Live headliners

Two of the motor trade’s inspirational leaders are set to appear at Car Dealer Live taking part in two blockbuster headline interviews.

Franchised car dealer group boss Peter Vardy and used car supermarket owner Peter Waddell are set to take to the stage in separate headline sessions at our event next week.

Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader, takes place on March 7 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Due to high demand, the venue has agreed to increased capacity for the event after it sold out at the end of last week. A handful of tickets are available again with a special rate for car dealers and streaming tickets for those not able to make the event.

Vardy will be the first to appear on stage taking questions about his Scotland-based business.

His firm currently represents BMW, Mini, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, MG and Ora while his firm sells used cars via the Carz brand and used commercial vehicles via Vanz.

He launched the business in 2006 and follows in his famous father Sir Peter Vardy’s footsteps. The pair still work together in the family business.

Vardy also runs the CarMoney online finance broker which has expanded into the Asia Pacific region and Peter Vardy Mobility which provides B2B and B2C leasing and rental.

His firm also likes to give back and launched the Peter Vardy Foundation in 2009, a charity that focuses on supporting children and young people across the UK and globally. He donates 10% of his annual profits to good causes.

Vardy will be taking questions on the current state of the new and used car market, his concerns about the industry and his hopes for the future. Attendees will be able to submit questions to all our guests via an interactive event website on the day.

Headlining the afternoon’s sessions will be used car supermarket boss Peter Waddell (above) – the dynamite leader of the unstoppable Big Motoring World Group.

Waddell set up Big in 1984 and over the following 40 years has built the business into the powerhouse it is today.

Last year, he acquired two sites from Available Car and expanded his business further to eight sites. It means the group has expanded by five dealerships since 2020.

Waddell’s business specialises in high volume used car deals and is targeting annual revenues of £1bn.

He will take questions on the current state of the used car market, talk about how he built his empire and explain what continues to drive him.

The pair lead a packed day which features panel sessions with franchised dealers Chris Wiseman, from Wessex Garages, Robin Luscombe, of Luscombe Motors, and Sue Corkin from Chorley Group.

Independent dealers including Alex Jones from Carbase, Estelle Miller from EV Experts and James McConville from Solo Car Sales will also appear as well as manufacturers BYD, Nio and Stellantis.

On the luxury car dealer panel Tom Hartley, Romans International’s Tom Jaconelli and HR Owen’s Brett Ward will take our questions.

Research sessions will also be hosted by headline sponsor Auto Trader as well as Google, Cox Automotive, Automotive Transformation Group and iVendi.

Tickets for car dealers and suppliers to the motor trade are in short supply at CarDealerLive.co.uk. Streaming tickets for the entire event for those not able to make it on the day are also available.