Car Dealer manufacturer MG will be appearing on our Live show at lunchtime today.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing for the manufacturer – which finished last in our reader survey of the best and worst car manufacturers to represent – will be speaking to us on Car Dealer Live at lunchtime.

The Chinese firm scored just 42.6 per cent in our survey with appalling scores for its bonus scheme, accessibility of management and forward planning.

You can see the scores discussed in detail in our special awards video above – start the video at 18:20 above or click here to be taken to the video at the right point on YouTube.

Kia, the survey winner, scored 94.8 per cent by comparison.

MG was shocked at the results and Gregorious offered to chat to us about the survey and the firm’s plans in a video interview.

He has been at the Chinese-owned British brand since 2018, and before that held various roles in the industry, including head of sales and operations for Chevrolet Europe and head of corporate planning for Groupe Renault.

