Vertu officially kills off Macklin and Bristol Street Motors names as it axes another BMW site

Vertu Motors has completed the rebrand of its Macklin and Bristol Street Motors dealerships throughout the UK but not before confirming the closure of one of its BMW sites.

Car Dealer reported last year that the Car Dealer Top 100 group had decided to kill off its two sub-brands and operate its entire network under the same ‘Vertu’ banner.

Now, six months on from the initial announcement, boss Robert Forrester has confirmed that the rebrand has been completed at all sites across the country.

The announcement sees an end to the Bristol Street Motors name, which has been synonymous with the motor trade since 1924. Vertu had been using the Macklin Motors name ever since first expanding into Scotland back in 2010.

Writing on X, Forrester said this morning (Apr 2): ‘Today we have rebranded to Vertu across all retail operations for the first time!

‘Not a simple job and good luck to all involved.’

While all remaining sites have now been rebranded, the firm has also confirmed that its BMW Mini Barnstable site has now closed for good.

The North Devon Gazette reports that customers were emailed last week, before the dealership brought the shutters down for the final time on Friday (March 28).

The decision means that BMW and Mini customers in Devon will be redirected to Vertu BMW Exeter – a round trip of over 100 miles.

Cfirming the news, Anthony Masterson, group operations director, at the site, told customers: ‘To ensure we continue to provide you with the same first-class service, we are transferring your details to your closest Vertu BMW dealership within our group, Vertu BMW Exeter.

‘We will do all we can to make the transition as smooth as possible for you, ensuring you receive the same level of exceptional customer service at Vertu BMW Exeter.’

Vertu says that the decision has come as a result of ‘cost pressures’ and insisted that staff have been offered roles across the wider group ‘where possible’.

A spokesman told Car Dealer: ‘We reviewed the financial viability of the BMW Mini operation in Barnstaple and due to the cost pressures that are evident and impacting the whole sector took the difficult to decision to close it.

‘We undertook a full consultation with colleagues and where possible have offered them positions across the wider group.

‘Others have been supported to find new roles. Customers will be welcomed at any of our dealerships in the area and have been kept fully informed.’

The decision comes after Vertu also axed its BMW site in Dorchester just before Christmas after bosses judged that it was no longer ‘viable’ to keep it open.

If you want to find out more about why so many franchised dealer sites have closed in recent months, then you can read our special feature on the subject.