Jobs at risk in build-up to Christmas as Vertu shuts ‘not viable’ BMW dealership

Dealer group Vertu has admitted jobs are at risk after taking the decision to close one of its sites in the south of England.

Vertu BMW Dorchester closed its doors for the final time on Friday (Dec 6) with the dealer group saying the site was ‘not viable’ due to rising costs.

The showroom employed a small workforce of 12 people, some of whom are now facing the prospect of redundancy as Christmas approaches.

The Dorset Echo reports that some members of staff will be transferred to Vertu’s BMW dealership in Yeovil, around 25 miles away.

A spokesperson for Vertu Dorchester said: ‘We have taken this decision following an assessment of the financial viability of the operation and after discussions with the manufacturer.

‘We concluded that the dealership was not viable due to increased costs. Several colleagues will transfer to our larger Vertu BMW Mini Yeovil dealership, whilst some, who we will offer our support to, have been put at risk of redundancy.

‘Customers can be reassured they will receive excellent sales and aftersales service from our Yeovil dealership.’

In an email to customers, the retailer confirmed that details were being passed to the Yeovil site, as the outfit looks to ensure a smooth changeover.

In response to the closure, Steve Bulley, president of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘The closure of Vertu Dorchester removes another main car dealership from the town leaving customers with journeys to Yeovil or Poole.

‘Our thoughts are with the staff who will find themselves looking for new jobs just before Christmas.

‘My hope is that we see many of the local independent garages pick up work keeping the spend in the Dorchester economy.’