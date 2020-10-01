Car dealers have voted MG the worst car manufacturer to represent in the UK in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020.

The Chinese firm scored just 42.6 per cent in our survey with appalling scores for its bonus scheme, accessibility of management and forward planning.

Dealers also slated its used car scheme and the requirements imposed on them by the manufacturer.

Mitsubishi was second from bottom with a score of 51.1 per cent after a torrid year which saw the brand withdraw support for Europe, effectively killing it dead in the water.

One dealer told us that he feared supplies of its best selling models would run dry as early as March next year leaving it with little left to sell.

And its dealers are clearly annoyed at the decision – giving the brand poor scores in our survey.

Return on investment, manufacturer requirements and brand awareness were the categories the Japanese firm scored worst in.

Vauxhall were third from bottom with a score of 52 per cent with its dealers particularly unimpressed with the brand’s heavy-handed attitude when it came to requirements.

They were also marked down for return on investment, the bonus scheme and forward planning.

Thousands of dealers filled in this year’s Car Dealer Power survey, more than ever before, with Kia taking the top spot with an overall score of 94.8 per cent.

