Kia has been named the best manufacturer to represent in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020.

The survey of thousands of dealers rated car manufacturers in 13 different categories with Kia scoring an incredible 94.8 per cent overall.

Speaking exclusively to Car Dealer Magazine in our special Power Awards video, president and CEO of Kia Motors UK Paul Philpott said he was delighted with the win.

Happy Kia dealers marked the brand at 98 per cent for its warranty while its marketing, brand awareness and new car supply all scored 96 per cent.

The Korean firm narrowly beat Lexus into second place, which scored 94.1 per cent, and Volvo – up six places on last year – was third with 89.9 per cent.

At the bottom of the table was MG scoring a dreadful 42.6 per cent.

Philpott said: ‘I think with awards like this in the good times it is easy to impress your network but in the tough times you really find out who your friends are.

‘What we have done through the past 6 months is stay really close to our partners, recognised that cash flow and business through-put through the last few months to get balance sheets and P&Ls back up to where they should be is really important.

‘That has meant continuing to invest in marketing, ensuring we have the right supply in place to sell and it means continuing to communicate with all levels of our dealer network.

‘Of course warranty is going to be strong – we’re blessed with the best.’

Last year, Kia missed out on the top spot to Mazda, but with solid scores across the board it takes first once again in 2020.

The manufacturer’s used car scheme came in for particular praise from the network with a top score of 95 noticeably ahead of rivals.

The full list of car manufacturers and where they placed can be seen in this detailed post in our our dedicated Car Dealer Power Awards section.

Scores for each of the categories are used to create an average overall score to one decimal point. No categories are weighted as more important than others.

This year there are a couple of ties in the list and several manufacturers are not included as the minimum number of 10 responses from dealers were not achieved.

This is the first time Car Dealer has held the Power Awards digitally and all the winners have spoken to us about the wins.

In the special video we run down the full winners and losers in the car manufacturer section with hosts James Baggott and James Batchelor looking at the scores in detail.

The best suppliers to represent are also showcased in the video, companies voted for by our readers as the best partners to work with.