Wessex Garages boss Chris Wiseman says he is looking towards the positives, despite Covid-19 and Brexit challenges in his first year in charge.

Wiseman chats exclusively to Car Dealer Magazine for a special interview in Issue 151, which has just been published.

You can read the full interview on pages 6 and 7 in the new magazine that is packed with features designed to be read on your digital device, by clicking on the image above.

The latest issue also features:

Columns

Car Dealer founder James Baggott writes about the focus on used car sales across the industry – and how the market place will soon be rather crowded for the likes of Cazoo.

James Litton also writes about the divisive online used car retailer Cazoo – suggesting now might be the time to take them seriously.

And our secret car dealer Big Mike says he’s struggling to keep up with trim levels and colours of new cars – and wishes the days of the trusty LX were still with us.

Interviews

As well as the chat with Wessex Garages boss Wiseman, we also head behind the scenes at the leading supercar dealer Tom Hartley’s estate. Take a look behind the famous gates, check out the incredible supercar stock and watch founder James Baggott try not to fall into the famous lake in our special video interview.

Road tests

We’ve been out and about – in a socially distanced way of course – to drive the new Ferrari Roma. There’s a spin in the new Porsche 911 Targa, while the new Octavia and Audi e-tron Sportback are also given the once over.

News round-up

In case you’ve missed any of the most important headlines, our news team digest the latest for you in an easy to read and bite sized format. We’ve rounded up dealer, supplier and business news and you can catch up on the highlights from Car Dealer Live.

Features & Advice

We cover the changing Covid-19 quarantine guidelines and what they mean to employers and take a look at what you should do if someone tests positive at your dealership for coronavirus. And we look back at the glory days of Auto Trader’s printed magazines and round-up the technology that made the biggest difference in cars.

