Family-run Cameron Motor Group enjoys stellar night at prestigious Audi Q Power Awards

The family-run Cameron Motor Group is celebrating major success after scooping a quintet of gongs at the prestigious Audi Q Power Awards.

The Scottish-based retailer, which runs Perth Audi, secured five awards at the recent ceremony, meaning they have now won 19 of the awards since they began back in 2009.

The outfit took home the prizes for ‘Best New Car Investor’, ‘Best Used Car Investor’ and ‘Best Small Dealer’, as well as being named the ‘Best Overall centre for HY2’ and the ‘Best New Car centre for HY2’.

The haul recognised the dealership’s achievements under the stewardship of George Malcolm, who recently retired after almost four decades with the firm.

He has been replaced by by Perth Audi stalwart Tony Mellor, who has been appointed as the new head of business after 23 years with the company.

Despite being a regular winner at Audi’s Q Power Awards, the five gongs represents the group’s best ever result, something which director Jamie Cameron was keen to celebrate.

He told Car Dealer: ‘The family are proud of every team member in delivering this result.

‘It is the collective effort that ensures every customer interaction is of the highest quality and utmost satisfaction.’

The Audi Q Power Awards recognise the top-performing UK Audi dealerships based on sales, customer experience, and service excellence.

Categories include New Car Sales, Used Car Sales, Aftersales, and Audi Centre of the Year.

The awards aim to ‘foster continuous improvement’ and ‘enhance the overall Audi customer experience’.