Daksh Gupta is back in the motor trade after taking chairman role at car dealer Hendy Group

Motor trade legend Daksh Gupta has sealed a return to the automotive industry after being appointed non-executive chairman at Hendy Group.

Gupta will combine the role at the Car Dealer Top 100 retailer with his day job at building firm Huws Gray, in a move which adds a wealth of knowledge to Hendy’s already vastly-experienced top team.

The South Coast car dealer is currently eying further expansion of its network and it is hoped that Gupta’s experience of growing Marshall Motor Group will prove invaluable.

Just two weeks ago, Gupta spoke about his years building Marshalls at Car Dealer Live, where he also opened up on the sale of the company to Constellation Motor Group.

His appointment at Hendy comes as part of a major shake-up of the outfit’s top team, which will continue to be led by founder and CEO, Paul Hendy.

Also joining the franchise group is former Cox Automotive president Michael Buxton, as well as Farrells Legal Services’ Nigel Farrell.

Both men join as non-executive directors and will be responsible for offering ‘strategic and operational expertise’.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer Duncan McPhee has also been made a director as part of the reshuffle.

McPhee joined Hendy last August after quitting his role at Lookers, following the group’s Canadian takeover.

Confirming the changes, Paul Hendy said: ‘These appointments seriously strengthen the main board and build on a fantastic platform.

‘The motor retail sector is at a point of inflection, and we are taking important steps to ensure the Group remains agile and ready to maximise new opportunities that present themselves.’

Gupta, who also serves as vice president of the IMI, added: ‘I have known several of the Hendy family and shareholders for many years, and I am honoured to be asked to take the role of non-executive chairman. The group is 166 years old in 2025, and I have long admired its culture and growth story.

‘I have been working with the Hendy team for the last eight months, and that gives me great confidence about the long-term prospects of the group.

‘I look forward to working with Paul, the board, and the wider executive team over the coming years to help unlock the significant opportunities that exist for the group.’