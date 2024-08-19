Ex-Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee joining Hendy Group in same role

Former Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee is moving to Hendy Group to take up the same senior executive position, it was announced today.

McPhee quit Lookers out of the blue in April after 16 years with the Car Dealer Top 100 firm, starting as general manager and rising to become chief operating officer in January 2021.

His departure followed the termination of the 48-year-old’s role as a director of subsidiary firm Lookers Ltd in February when the board was remodelled.

At the time, Car Dealer was told that McPhee had been removed as director of the subsidiary but was remaining as chief operating officer of the dealership chain.

He will join Hendy in October in the newly created role of chief operating officer, overseeing day-to-day operations as the dealer chain gets ready for a new phase of growth.

The group represents more than 20 automotive brands across the south coast and made a pre-tax profit of £20.34m on a turnover of just over £1bn in 2022 – the latest year for which its accounts are available.

CEO Paul Hendy said: ‘Duncan is passionate about developing high-performing teams and fostering an environment where colleagues can really thrive – all of which aligns perfectly with our culture and our growth ambitions.

‘While the group has experienced strong and sustained growth over recent years, we recognise that the strategy that has got us to where we are today will be different to the one that now takes us forward.

‘Duncan will help us define and deliver an exciting future for the group.’

McPhee added: ‘Designing and implementing new operational strategies and getting the most out of a committed team is what really motivates me.

‘It will be fascinating to explore how we can harness the capabilities of a brilliant Hendy team, build on some amazing foundations and steer the future for the group. I can’t wait to get started.’