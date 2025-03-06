Car Dealer Power 2025: Your chance to name the best suppliers and car manufacturers

Car Dealer Power is back for 2025 and this is your chance to celebrate the best suppliers and manufacturers in the automotive industry.

The annual Car Dealer Power survey returns after another action packed 12 months for the motor trade and we want to hear from you, the dealers.

This is YOUR opportunity to honour your favourite firms to do business with, as well as the best car manufacturers to partner with.

The survey is open now and will close on May 19. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, so get voting now!

Winners and highly commended placed firms will be named in 22 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed.

You can watch last year’s Car Dealer Power by clicking the video at the top of this story or read more here.

Along with naming the best car manufacturer to represent and the car of the year, the industry’s best suppliers are also honoured.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all sectors are covered and allow dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2025 closes on May 19.

Car Dealer Power 2025 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

AI Product

Data Insight

The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on June 25.