Car Dealer Power Awards 2022: Premieres on Wednesday at 6.30pm

The best car manufacturers to represent and suppliers to do business with will be revealed in the premiere of Car Dealer Power this Wednesday evening.

At 6.30pm on October 12, this year’s winners in the Car Dealer Power Awards will be revealed in a special video on our YouTube channel.

We’ll be revealing the results of our in-depth survey into which car manufacturers are the best to represent.

We quizzed dealers anonymously about what they really think about their car manufacturer partners.

With relationships strained by new car supply issues this year and forthcoming agency sales models, we will reveal which manufacturers are getting it right, and which are getting wrong.

We’ll also be revealing the best motor trade suppliers to do business with, according to the car dealers that use them.

Car dealers submit their feedback for the suppliers they like to work with the most in our survey, which is ratified by our judges.

The Car Dealer Power Car of the Year will also be revealed in the video – we’ve driven the top three and will run them down on the night to reveal the number one.

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘The Power awards are always a fascinating insight into what dealers really think of their manufacturers.

‘The results this year show some surprises, as always. It’s interesting to see who the big risers are and the bigger fallers as car dealers get their opportunity to say it how it really is.

‘We always enjoy chatting to the motor trade suppliers who get these awards, voted for by the car dealers that use them. Our judges look at the feedback very carefully indeed and the relationships forged between suppliers and their dealer partners is always clear to see.

‘A lot of work goes into the special video for the awards night and we’re looking forward to premiering it on Wednesday evening.’

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and hit the bell for notifications and you’ll be alerted to when the video goes live on Wednesday evening.