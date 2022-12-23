Car Dealer’s Christmas publishing schedule – and our magazine release dates for 2023

What an incredible year 2022 has been for the automotive industry!

And Car Dealer has been at the forefront, bringing you all the top news – with exclusives galore.

Now that Christmas is upon us, though, the Car Dealer team is easing back on the news throttle over the festive period to indulge in a mince pie or two – or maybe even three…

This means there’ll be no early-morning news round-ups from Saturday, December 24 to Monday, January 2 inclusive.

We’ll still be updating the website with some festive content, though, ahead of returning in full swing – round-ups and all – on Tuesday, January 3, so make sure you keep an eye on cardealermagazine.co.uk.

As for next year… Well, who knows what 2023 has in store for the motor trade? But one thing’s for sure – we’ll be there to report on all the hot topics, and we’ll look forward to you joining us.

Our digital magazine – free to read and download – will also be published every month as always. And don’t forget, readers who register or sign in are able to get the early scoop by seeing and downloading it a few days ahead of everyone else.

Here are our publication dates for the magazine in 2023 – they’re all Fridays – so make a note of them to make sure you don’t miss out!

January 20 – Issue 179

– Issue 179 February 17 – Issue 180

– Issue 180 March 17 – Issue 181

– Issue 181 April 14 – Issue 182

– Issue 182 May 19 – Issue 183

– Issue 183 June 16 – Issue 184

– Issue 184 July 14 – Issue 185

– Issue 185 August 18 – Issue 186

– Issue 186 September 15 – Issue 187

– Issue 187 October 13 – Issue 188

– Issue 188 November 17 – Issue 189

– Issue 189 December 15 – Issue 190

Everybody at Car Dealer Towers hopes that you’ve enjoyed and benefited from everything that we’ve brought you in 2022, and we look forward to your company over the next 12 months.

In the meantime, merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous 2023 to all our readers and advertisers!

