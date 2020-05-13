Car dealerships are under no illusions now as to whether they can reopen before June 1 as they have now been added to the list of businesses that must remain shut.

In an updated set of directions released today (May 13), the government has clearly laid out those businesses that cannot trade as the lockdown rules begin to ease.

The document says: ‘To reduce social contact, the government has required by law the businesses and venues in the left-hand column to close to members of the public. Legal exceptions, and guidance on their scope, are set out in the right-hand column.’

‘Car showrooms’ are clearly listed in the guidance which can be seen here. No exceptions have been allowed for car sales, so dealers must remain shut with only remote selling and home deliveries allowed until June 1 at the earliest.

Property viewings and house sales, sunbathing, unlimited exercise and meeting one friend in an open space are allowed from today under the new rules.

The updated government document gives clear guidelines on which firms are allowed to open, and those that are not – removing any confusion there had been up to this point.

However, it does not explicitly say either that dealers will be allowed to open on June 1, despite that date being the widely expected times car dealers are allowed to reopen.

The government has said it will regularly review its plan to reopen the economy over the coming days and weeks.

Sean Kelly, MD of Vines BMW, said: ‘It is frustrating to see car dealers excluded from the list of businesses able to reopen.

‘It is clear that many have undertaken much preparatory work in on-site social distancing and sanitising measures in a desire to return to work rapidly. It is a surprise to me, as car dealers have facilities large enough to accommodate any required measures for the safety of our customers and staff.

‘With June 1 now firmly on our radar, it is vital we all heed the revised “Stay Alert” advice to ensure no further curtailment on the relaxation of rules can occur.’

In Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on Sunday, the PM said going back to work should be done while adhering to social distancing at all times and that commuters should avoid public transport.

He added that schools and non-essential shops will remain shut in England until at least June because the coronavirus transmission rate is still too high to significantly ease the lockdown.

Car dealers are now busy preparing for the reopening, implementing the changes required by the government. We reported yesterday that all car dealers will have to prove they are Covid-19 secure and display a safety certificate before they can reopen.

