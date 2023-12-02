Carwow hails new era as it unveils full worldwide rebrand

Online marketplace Carwow has undergone a wide-ranging global rebrand that it says will help supercharge growth plans for the UK, Germany and Spain next year.

The aim is to widen its appeal to new car-buying and selling audiences to help drive more demand to its dealer and OEM partners.

Its new logo, colour palette and tone are part of a full refresh of its brand identity – the company’s first since launching 14 years ago – as it repositions itself as the ‘car-changing marketplace for life-changing moments’.

Carwow says its mission is to become the go-to online platform for buying and selling cars for its 3.5 million monthly users.

CEO John Veichmanis said: ‘With new competitors, operating models and fuel types, the automotive industry never stops evolving and neither do we.

‘We’re no longer just the UK’s number-one new car destination, we’re the go-to destination for car-changing.

‘Millions of people visit us every month to help them research, buy or sell, new or used.

‘We have big ambitions for 2024, and along with the expansion of our product offering, this new look is a natural evolution that better reflects how we operate as a business today.

‘We’ve seen in early testing that our new identity and positioning really resonates with consumers and we’re confident that’ll translate into more inquiries to our dealer and OEM partners.’

Ben Carter, Carwow’s chief marketing officer, said: ‘Lots of companies enable people to buy or sell cars. We’re different; we’re a destination where people can change cars.

‘The best insights always come from listening to your customers, and it was clear from speaking to hundreds of drivers every month that it’s often life-changing moments that lead to us changing our cars.

‘For the automotive industry, we think car-changing signals a move forward – from siloed and old-fashioned to the common ground of the future.

‘For customers, it’s often about transformation – a car change is often due to a big life event, whether that’s having children, downsizing, taking a new job or moving house.’

Carwow says that one in every 10 privately registered new cars are now bought via its platform.

It began life as a new car price comparison site but now also lets UK drivers sell their used car directly back to its 4,000-plus dealer partners.