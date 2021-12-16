Log in
Cazoo launches CazooCare service plans giving customers the option to have maintenance carried out at home

  • Cazoo launches service plan called CazooCare
  • Customers will be able to have work carried out at home for additional fee
  • CazooCare is launched in partnership with WhoCanFixMyCar

Cazoo has partnered with WhoCanFixMyCar to offer two and three year service plans called CazooCare.

The new service plans will allow customers to save 20 per cent on MOTs and servicing over two years by choosing to pay £249 up front for a service plan.

Keeping with the delivering to your door ethos at Cazoo, for an additional fee customers can also choose to have a mobile mechanic carry out the work at their home.

Alternatively, the service plan will be redeemable at Cazoo Service Centres.

It adds that those appointments at service centres will also receive free valets, seasonal health checks, puncture repair and a 10 per cent discount on mechanical repairs, labour and tyre replacements if problems are found at a service or MOT.

Emma Bush, UK commercial director of Cazoo said: ‘We are delighted to offer our customers cost effective service plans and the convenience of having their vehicle serviced at any Cazoo Service Centre across the UK or a location of their choice.

‘This is an important partnership for us and we’re looking forward to working with WhoCanFixMyCar.’

WhoCanFixMyCar is an online independent marketplace for car maintenance and processes over a million requests from drivers each year.

Al Preston, founder of WhoCanFixMyCar, said: ‘Cazoo is driving transparency and convenience into the used car buying process and it makes sense to couple this with an easy-to-use, online Servicing and MOT product.

‘Drivers opting for a CazooCare plan can drop into one of their 21 Customer Centres up and down the country or choose to have their vehicle conveniently serviced at home.

‘Given WhoCanFixMyCar’s strengths lie in network management and aftersales technology, we were well-placed to advise and build this solution with Cazoo.’

