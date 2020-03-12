CDX 2020 postponed to September 30 because of coronavirus

CAR DEALER publisher Blackball Media has today decided to postpone this year’s CDX to Wednesday, September 30 because of the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

It had been due to take place on Tuesday, April 28, but the safety of our delegates and exhibitors is our main priority, which is why this decision has been made, and we are still committed to bringing the best expo within the industry. The venue will remain the same – Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Blackball Media CEO James Baggott said: ‘The safety of our attendees is of the utmost importance, which is why we have made this decision today.

‘With eBay Motors Group, Facebook Marketplace and Codeweavers headlining this year, we are still really excited about the show and exclusive content that we have put together this year. We are now looking forward to bringing CDX to you in September.’

If you have already registered for this year’s event, then your ticket will automatically update to the revised date.

Bona fide members of the motor industry can still register for free tickets for September by following the link cardealerexpo.co.uk.