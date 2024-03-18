Chargepoint grant widened as part of new wave of measures to encourage EV switch

The £350 chargepoint grant is being widened to people without a driveway to encourage the switch to EVs, it was announced today.

The government also said that payments worth more than £185m to 44 local authorities have been approved under the £381m Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (Levi) fund scheme for councils, which can choose where best to install chargepoints.

Technology and decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne said: ‘This government has a plan to help speed up the installation of EV chargepoints, which we’re getting on with and delivering.

‘This dedicated funding to local councils is part of our plan to ensure people can switch from a petrol or diesel car to an EV when they choose to do so.’

It follows the government coming under fire earlier this month for a ‘missed opportunity’ to offer any boost to EV transition in the Budget.

The government said that to further support EV drivers and families looking to switch to electric, it was ensuring that households without driveways or dedicated parking spaces could access the electric vehicle chargepoint grant.

The £350 grant will be widened to people who own or rent and have access to adequate street parking.

It provides up to 75% off the cost of buying and installing a chargepoint. Applicants must also have permission from their council to install a cross-pavement charger.

In addition, to help councils deliver EV infrastructure, the government-funded electric vehicle infrastructure training course will launch in full this week following a successful trial.

The course is open to all local authorities and will cover key topics from technology to procurement.

Local electric vehicle infrastructure funding has already helped to place almost 150 dedicated EV officers in councils to support chargepoint planning and delivery.

Today also marked the launch of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Forum, comprising ministers and AA president Edmund King.

It’ll discuss how best to tackle barriers and accelerate the delivery of charging infrastructure, with wider membership to be set out in due course.

King said: ‘AA surveys show that one of the main reasons why many drivers are hesitant towards switching to EVs is the perception that there are not enough charging points.

‘To give confidence to drivers now and for the future, we need to overcome these barriers, which will help unlock cleaner, greener motoring for all. Extending grants to those without off-street parking is a step in the right direction.

‘I’m proud to be co-chairing the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Forum, as I’m committed to helping consumers transition to zero-emission vehicles, and an efficient, affordable, accessible charging infrastructure is key to that.

‘I’m also confident that the UK’s brilliant charging and automotive industry can deliver and play a key part in the UK’s net zero ambitions.’

According to the government, there are now 56,983 public chargepoints installed across the UK – a 47% increase versus this time last year.

Today’s announcement follows the introduction of the zero-emission vehicle mandate at the start of the year, requiring 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain to be zero-emission by 2030, and 100% by 2035.

Councils approved for Levi funding

Brighton and Hove City Council: £3,315,000; Buckinghamshire Council: £2,394,000; Central Bedfordshire Council: £1,761,000; Cheshire East Council: £2,561,000; Cheshire West and Chester Council: £2,422,000

Derby City Council: £2,113,000; Derbyshire County Council: £7,312,000; Devon County Council: £7,727,000; Gloucestershire County Council: £3,629,000: Greater Manchester Combined Authority: £17,598,000

Hertfordshire County Council: £6,735,000; Isle of Wight Council: £1,940,000; Liverpool City Region Combined Authority: £10,384,000; London boroughs of Kingston and Sutton: £886,000

London boroughs of Richmond, Wandsworth, and Merton: £2,576,000; London boroughs of Waltham Forest, Newham, and Redbridge: £4,327,000

Luton Borough Council: £1,607,000; Norfolk County Council: £7,106,000; North Lincolnshire Council: £1,248,000; North Northamptonshire Council: £3,324,000; North Somerset Council: £1,152,000

Nottingham City Council: £2,093,000; Nottinghamshire County Council: £6,174,000; Oxfordshire County Council: £ 4,184,000; Plymouth City Council: £ 2,824,000; Portsmouth City Council: £4,140,000

Reading Borough Council: £1,204,000; South Yorkshire Combined Authority: £9,732,000; Staffordshire County Council: £5,201,000; Suffolk County Council: £5,924,000; Swindon Borough Council: £2,321,000

Tees Valley Combined Authority: £7,168,000; Torbay Council: £1,289,000; West Berkshire Council: £ 661,000; West Midlands Combined Authority: £15,753,000; West of England Combined Authority: £7,332,000.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority: £15,642,000; Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead: £1,254,000; Wokingham Council: £546,000