Cinch becomes headline partner of some of the UK’s biggest music festivals

Cinch has agreed a deal to become the official headline partner of some of the UK’s biggest music festivals.

The online used car retailer has signed a two-year contract with events organiser Live Nation UK.

The company will now be the title sponsor at five of Britain’s most popular festivals this year and in 2022.

Latitude, Creamfields, TRNSMT, the Isle of Wight Festival and Edinburgh Summer Sessions will all be branded as ‘Cinch presents’ events as part of the deal.

It’s the first time all five of Live Nation’s major festivals have had the same title sponsor.

Among the artists due to perform at the festivals this year are Liam Gallagher, Tom Jones and David Guetta.

Cinch will also be offering people the chance to win tickets to watch one of this summer’s events from a special viewing platform.

Meanwhile, for fans who can’t attend, it’ll be sharing highlights and behind-the-scenes action via social media.

Robert Bridge, Cinch chief customer officer, said: ‘Brits have foregone their summer festival experiences over the last year while we all worked as one to stay apart. Now it’s time to get together and have fun.

‘We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Live Nation to help make possible the most memorable summer of music for years to come.

‘For everyone who can’t be there, we’ll be backstage sharing exclusive content and behind-the-scenes action across all of our social channels.’

Jim Campling, president of marketing partnerships at Live Nation UK, added: ‘We are hugely excited about working with Cinch across many of our UK festivals in 2021 and 2022.

‘Cinch’s business is smartly addressing changes in consumer behaviour while delivering a physical product that empowers people to explore and create amazing memories.

‘We’re going to see a tremendous boom in domestic travel this summer, and we’re all ready to hit the road again to create new memories together.’