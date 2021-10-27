Citroen confirms Ami Cargo Electric will go on sale in the UK in 2022

Citroen has confirmed that the commercial version of its quirky Ami EV will arrive in Britain in spring 2022.

Following the standard car across the English Channel, the ‘Cargo Electric’ has been designed with last mile deliveries in mind.

It is the perfect vehicle for small businesses andis exempt from inner-city emission charges, such as London’s Ultra-Low Emissions Zone.

There will be some adaptations made for the UK but, as with the standard car, it will remain left-hand drive.

The Ami has a 5.5kWh battery that gives it a range of about 46 miles, with power coming from a 6kW electric motor.

To convert it for commercial use, the passenger seat has been removed and replaced with a 260-litre storage box that brings the total luggage capacity of the Ami Cargo to 400 litres.

A partition has also been fitted behind the driver to give some protection from any cargo behind them, while a secondary shelf can be converted to a desk for a mobile work station.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: ‘I am incredibly excited to see the Ami Cargo arrive in the UK next year.

‘With more cities across the UK introducing restrictions for conventional vehicles, Ami Cargo Electric will provide businesses and fleet customers with the opportunity to continue their urban and last-mile operations in a practical, sustainable and cost-efficient way.’

Pricing will be revealed ‘in due course’, but businesses can already place a £250 refundable deposit through the Citroen website.