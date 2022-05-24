Citroen UK announces prices for Ami and Ami Cargo electric vehicles

Citroen UK has announced today that the electric quadricycle Ami will be priced from £7,695 when order books open this spring.

Following lots of support for the tiny electric car and 2,000 reservations, it is set to finally arrive in the UK later this year.

Citroen will also be selling the Ami Cargo too, which is designed for last-mile deliveries in urban areas, and revealed this will be sold for £7,995 in its only available specfication.

In passenger vehicle form, buyers will be able to choose one of three colour packs, priced at £400 each.

There will be three specification levels, Ami, Ami Pop and Ami Vibe, with the higher spec-levels priced at £8,495 and £8,895 respectively.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s managing director, said: ‘I’m thrilled that we’re able to announce UK pricing and specifications for the Ami 100 per cent electric and My Ami Cargo.

‘These exciting new quadricycles showcase the way the Citroën brand brings innovation, electric mobility and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport.

‘What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.’