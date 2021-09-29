City Motors to open new Renault and Dacia dealership in Bristol

City Motors is to open a new Renault and Dacia dealership in Bristol, the family-run dealer group has confirmed.

The firm, which celebrated its 50th birthday in 2019, will throw open the doors to its new premises on Friday (October 1).

The new dealership, located in the Brislington area of Bristol, is promising customers ‘state-of-the-art’ facilities.

Customers will benefit from an air-conditioning, spacious interiors and bespoke lighting throughout the site.

City Motors is planning a grand launch weekend to mark the opening of the new location, which will include new and used car offers with enhanced part exchange valuations to all customers.

Robin Cook, City Motors’ Managing Director, said: ‘We are delighted to be relocating our Renault and Dacia dealership back to Pioneer Park.

‘This is an exciting step in the company’s growth plans and really positive news against a background of the challenges we have all endured recently.

‘Our business is now in its fourth generation so we really are a family business in the true sense of the word.

‘I am excited for the new management team as they embark on the next phase of their careers and absolutely delighted for our customers who can continue to enjoy the experience of the traditional values we hold so dear.’

Pic: City Motors