Citygate opens new Volkswagen Van Centre in St Albans

  • New site in St Albans will offer new and used sales, and servicing work
  • It becomes the third Van Centre in Citygate’s portfolio
  • Brings total number of VW Van Centres to 63 nationally

Citygate has opened a new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Van Centre in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

The new facility offers a range of new commercial vehicles and used vehicles, as well as seven service ramps and an MOT bay. The site will also operate a Mobile Service Clinic using specially converted vans.

It brings Citygate’s number of Van Centres up to three, with the St Albans facility joining sites in Colindale, North London, and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Jonathan Smith, CEO of Citygate Automotive Ltd, said: ‘We’re delighted to expand our network of Van Centres with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with a new facility in St Albans.

‘This new site will support local customers with a range of new vehicles and used Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles products, as well as the full servicing options including MOT and a fully operating Mobile Service Clinic.’

Sarah Beattie, network development manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘Citygate has been a long-standing partner of the brand and we are delighted to expand our network of Van Centres with this new site in St Albans.

‘We work tirelessly to ensure we can provide the best service possible to our customers with flexible servicing options and extended opening hours in all our van centres and this site will now expand our reach even further.’

The new Citygate facility brings the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 63 Van Centres and 33 Authorised Repairers.

