Cold snap sees demand for 4x4s soar as drivers look to stay safe on icy roads

With snow and ice causing havoc on British roads, Auto Trader has reported a huge spike in demand for 4x4s.

The automotive marketplace found that the total number of users filtering for a 4×4 increased by a whopping 64 per cent this week alone.

That translates into a 21 per cent increase in advert views for 4x4s with the Ford Ranger seeing the largest rise with 75 per cent

Other models to see huge leaps included the Land Rover Freelander, Mitsubishi Shogun and Suzuki Jimny.

The increases were fuelled largely by the areas of the country most affected by the cold snap, including the North East – where there was a 32.5 per cent week-on-week interest in people looking at 4x4s.

Advert views for pick-up trucks were also up 18 per cent week-on-week. By contrast convertible advert views were down week-on-week by four per cent.

Reacting to the findings, Ian Plummer, Commercial Director at Auto Trader said: ‘The first snow of the winter left thousands of motorists completely exposed and triggered a rush of interest in vehicles more capable of dealing with the elements.

‘The weather might be freezing, but 4x4s are red hot right now, and with more snow on the way, retailers should make sure their SUV stock is advertised as prominently as possible across all channels and priced according to the market to capitalise before this surge in demand cools off.’

Most popular 4x4s on Auto Trader this week

1. Ford Ranger

Advert views on December 7, 2022: 2,720

Advert views on December 14, 2022: 4,757

Change: 74.9 per cent

2. Land Rover Freelander

Advert views on December 7, 2022: 2,745

Advert views on December 14, 2022: 4,627

Change: 68.6 per cent

3. Mitsubishi Shogun

Advert views on December 7, 2022: 4,103

Advert views on December 14, 2022: 6,472

Change: 57.7 per cent

4. Land Rover Discovery 3

Advert views on December 7, 2022: 2,789

Advert views on December 14, 2022: 4,208

Change: 50.9 per cent

5. Suzuki Jimny

Advert views on December 7, 2022: 5,809

Advert views on December 14, 2022: 8,574

Change: 47.1 per cent