Cupra has revealed its new look retailer network just as the brand’s first bespoke model arrives in the UK.

The new network consists of 58 Cupra ‘retail spaces’, as well as two ‘retail stores’, across the country.

The retail spaces are mainly located within existing Seat dealerships, but are staffed by Cupra specialist teams, and offer timed appointments and longer test drives.

Bromley’s Lakeside shopping centre and the White City Westfield shopping centre will be the home for the Curpa retail stores, with the latter being separate to the existing Seat store. Here customers will be able to configure their vehicle, explore finance options, arrange test drives and place an order.

Cupra says the specialists will receive the ‘highest levels’ of training from its HQ and are the ‘ultimate Cupra enthusiasts’, with in-depth knowledge of the brand’s model range.

The specialists will also be giving a more personalised service, says Cupra, and be the customer’s long-term point of contact throughout the entire ownership experience, ensuring they are ‘customers for life’.

Cupra says there are plans to grow the dealer network in the future in line with the Cupra model range developing, including standalone showrooms.

Richard Harrison, Cupra UK managing director, unveiled the new retail network at the brand-new Letchworth showroom, commenting: ‘With Cupra we offer a refreshing alternative to traditional premium car ownership, with a stunning new model line-up brought to you by real Cupra enthusiasts, who love spending time helping you discover and enjoy the Cupra experience.

‘Our 58 new Cupra retail spaces, across the UK, launch at the same time as our model range expands with the arrival of the fantastic Cupra Formentor, new Cupra Leon hatchback and estate plug-in hybrids, plus the new Cupra Ateca, and really signals the start of an exciting growth phase for the brand.

‘With a more premium identity and an approach that is centred entirely around the customer, the new retail network is unmistakably Cupra, and we’re excited to introduce the brand and its exciting new products to new customers across the UK.’

The unveiling of the new dealer network comes as Cupra launches its first bespoke model that’s not derived from an existing Seat product – the Formentor (pictured).

The new coupe SUV joins the Ateca and Leon models and the range will grow to four next year with the launch of the all-electric el-Born hatchback.