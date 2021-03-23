A customer claims his newly purchased car was driven at 122mph after he dropped it at a car dealership for a precautionary ‘health check’.

Imran Aslam, 38, from Kearsley, Greater Manchester told The Bolton News he had only purchased his Audi RS7 – like the one pictured – on March 13.

He decided to take his car to Bolton Audi for a vehicle health check on March 17 and fitted a tracking device before dropping it off.

He told The Bolton News, who reported it had seen the recorded data, that he noticed after 4pm that day the car was being driven at high speeds.

Then at around 6.10pm he saw the car was driving at 122mph and said: ‘I thought my car had been stolen.’

Aslam said he left work to go to the dealership and phoned the police.

However, when he arrived at the dealership staff said they did not know it had been driven at such speeds and that the RS7 had not yet been checked.

Car Dealer contacted Jardine Motors, owners of Bolton Audi, who said they ‘do not comment on customer matters’.

The dealer group gave the same comment to the local newspaper.

Aslam told The Bolton News: ‘I am absolutely in disbelief and I feel violated.

‘I work seven days a week and and have been saving up for it for the past two years for this car. Whoever drove it could have killed someone.’