Cutting-edge battery technology allows new British EV concept to be fully charged in under six minutes

A new electric concept car could change the game when it comes to rapid charging, with its creators claiming that it can be charged up in under six minutes.

The as-yet-unnamed sports car has been created by Warwick-based design agency Callum and designed by Julian Thomson – who originally penned the lightweight Lotus Elise S1.

Callum, which was founded by former JLR design boss Ian Callum, hopes that its new design will show the world exactly what it is capable of.

The new EV bears more than a passing resemblance to the original Elise, with a similar front-end design and twin headlight layout as well as a near-identical bonnet intake.

However, it is 100mm wider and 150mm longer than the original car and features a contrasting composite roof panel that can also be removed to create a full open-air experience.

Underneath, it features cutting-edge battery technology from Cambridge-based Nyobolt.

Thanks to the firm’s systems, the electric model can deliver up to 155 miles of range, yet a full charge can be returned in under six minutes using ‘existing charging infrastructure’.

The battery has also been tested for more than 2,000 fast-charging cycles with no signs of degradation.

Aleck Jones, creative lead at Callum, said: ‘The aim was to evolve the design and bring it up to date while keeping that iconic sports car character that was so well received in the Elise.

‘Nyobolt’s technology allows this car to tick all the boxes that made the original Elise such a desirable drivers’ car with a cult following, but it’s electric.

‘These two things don’t usually come hand in hand due to weight and battery packaging constraints.’