Dacia passes 250,000 cars sold in the UK a decade after arriving on Britain

Bosses at Dacia are celebrating after the firm sold its 250,000th car since launching in the UK.

The budget brand first arrived in the UK in 2013 and has gone on to win legions of fans with its cheap and cheerful, no frills offerings.

The Romanian outfit doubled its sales here in 2022, compared to 2021, and had now sold an impressive 250,000 cars sine arriving.

The honour of buying the landmark motor went to Charlie James, who was stunned to be told the news when he turned up with his family to collect their Dacia Jogger Extreme SE from Richard Sanders in Northampton.

To mark the occasion, Dacia added some unique touches in the form of one-of-a-kind ‘250,000’ embroidered mats and a special plaque. The additions complemented the striking Dusty Khaki paint and top-of-the-range trim level.

James, a kinship carer to three, was also presented with an activity voucher, allowing the whole family the opportunity to test the Jogger’s rugged capabilities.

He said: ‘With three growing teenagers you need a large car, and the Jogger is perfect for us as a family. I had read a lot of online reviews and they were all very positive, saying how roomy it is and highlighting the usability of the third row of seats.

‘We’re now going to be a lot more comfortable when we’re all travelling together. Finding out that I’m the 250,000th customer was quite a surprise! I’m looking forward to us setting off on our next family adventure.’

Handling the sale was Mark Sanders, joint managing director of Richard Sanders Group.

He was delighted to hand over the keys to James and described his joy at handing over Dacia’s 250,000th UK car.

He said: ‘It brings us pride to be part of the brand’s success story. Every Dacia customer collection is a special occasion for us, but we’re absolutely thrilled to hand over the 250,000th Dacia sold in the UK.

‘We aim to offer our customers the best in quality and affordability, and Dacia perfectly aligns with our commitment.

‘There’s no other family car like the seven-seat Jogger, but Charlie’s is even more special – it’s the most exclusive Dacia we’ve delivered in our ten years of representing the brand! We wish him and his family many miles of happy motoring.’

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, added: ‘We’re barely halfway through 2023 and it’s already shaping up to be an amazing year for Dacia.

‘Delivering our quarter of a millionth car, especially in our 10th anniversary year, is a fantastic achievement and sums up just how far the brand has come in such a short space of time.

‘Better still, the momentum is not slowing. Our sales are up on this time last year, with an ever-increasing amount of car buyers benefiting from our strong model range that epitomises value, quality and good thinking.’