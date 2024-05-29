Dacia to open new flagship dealership as brand prepares to put Spring EV on sale

Dacia is to open a new flagship dealership in West London as the budget brand looks to benefit from sales of the UK’s cheapest electric car.

The showroom, operated by Renault Retail Group, will officially open on June 4 (next Tuesday), at West Cross Industrial Park in Brentford.

The date has been chosen to coincide with order books opening on the new Spring supermini, which starts at just £14,995.

The bargain basement price makes the Spring the cheapest all-electric car on sale in Britain and the model will be on display at the new West London dealership on opening day.

Punters are being invited to drop by between 2pm and 7pm to take a look at the car, with dedicated presentations by product experts taking place at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

It will represent customers’ first chance to take in the purpose-built facility, which spans nearly one acre and has been designed with a new eco-mantra in mind.

The site uses solar energy and has many fixtures and fittings that are innovatively constructed from the likes of waste plastic, carpets and tyres.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘Combining the official opening of Spring orders with our flagship retailer on 4 June reaffirms Dacia’s commitment to the UK.

‘It strongly underlines how we continually innovate and invest to give the country’s car buyers what they want and need.

‘We invite everyone to join us and can’t wait to give visitors an exclusive first look at our game-changing EV!’

Dacia says that the Spring blends ‘unbeatable value’ with a ‘comprehensive standard specification and everyday usability’.

It offers a range of up to 137 miles (WLTP mixed cycle) or 186 miles (WLTP urban cycle) and can be charged from 20% to 100% in four hours using a 7kW charger.

Ahead of the opening of books being open, Dacia is running a pre-order programme which is available by placing a £99 deposit via Dacia’s website.

Those who take the option can choose a complimentary £250 towards accessories, public charging, or a contribution for a home charger.