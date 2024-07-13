David Hayton Autostore used car supermarket moves in expansion plan

David Hayton Autostore has upped sticks from its Morecambe site and moved the showroom to Penrith.

The used car supermarket shut up shop on July 5, with customers being sent a letter telling them about the relocation, reported the Lancaster Guardian.

A note on the door also tells people of the move and closure of the Lancashire site.

The letter says: ‘This allows us to grow our Autostore business on the same site as our group preparation centre and the majority of the Lancaster team will be joining us either there or in Kendal.

‘We’ve operated in the Lancashire area for a long time and we’re grateful for the custom and support you’ve given us over the years.

‘Our business wouldn’t be what it is today without you so thank you!’

It’s unknown as yet if any jobs have been lost as a result of the move.

David Hayton Group also has an Autostore in Carlisle, as well as Mazda sites in Carlisle, Kendal and Southport.

The family-owned-and-run group, which was established in 1966, was named Mazda Dealer Group of the Year for 2023.

It used to represent Peugeot as well but its franchise relationship with the French brand came to an end when it gave up two dealerships in 2022 and another two last year.

The latest available accounts for David Hayton Ltd show it made a pre-tax profit of £1.036m during the year ended December 31, 2022 – down by 25% on 2021’s £1.387m.

That was on turnover that rose by 13% from £38.2m to £43m.

Main image, via Google Street View, shows the David Hayton Autostore in Morecambe as it was in March 2022