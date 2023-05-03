Dealer deaths, Child stars and EV oil changes – read the latest Car Dealer headlines from around the world

Car Dealer likes to stay on top of the news here in the UK – but sometimes there are stories from other parts of the world that we reckon our readers shouldn’t miss.

That is why last year we began publishing a regular round-up of some of the most interesting – and bizarre – stories from every corner of the globe.

Here’s our latest round-up of what’s caught our eye from around the world recently…

Car dealer shot dead by unhappy customer

Wisconsin, USA

A car salesman in Wisconsin has been died after he was shot by an irate customer, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to MSI Auto Sales in Middleton following reports of an incident between the employee and a female motorist.

Police say the salesman argued with the woman – who was trying to return a car she was unhappy with – for around an hour before she pulled a gun.

By the time law enforcement arrived at the scene she had fled the dealership and was later arrested at the home of a family member.

The car dealer is said to have been a Gambian national who also played semi-professional American football.

(Source: ABC News)

Aussie dealership left embarrassed after charging EV owner for engine oil change

Melbourne, Australia

A car dealership in Australia has been forced to apologise after accidentally charging an EV owner for an engine oil and filter change.

Motorist Matty Johns was slapped with a $445 (£235) charge for the completely unnecessary work on his fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQA-250 by 3 Point Motors in Melbourne.

He later posted his bemusement on TikTok in a video that garnered tens of thousands of views online.

In response to criticism, a 3 Point Motors spokesman said the error had been an ‘innocent mistake’ caused by an incorrect job code.

They also insisted the mistake had not impacted on the overall cost of the service.

(Source: Daily Mail Australia)

Former child star now working as car salesman after turning back on acting

California, USA

A former child actor who starred alongside Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in one of the biggest rom-coms of the 1990s is now working as a car dealer in Los Angeles, it has been revealed.

Ross Malinger played Hanks’ son Jonah in 1993’s Sleepless in Seattle, which saw him win millions of fans with his adorable performance.

He also went on to provide the original voice of T.J. on the hit animated series Recess before his life took a very different turn.

Since his last acting credit, in 2006, he has turned his hand to the world of car sales and has worked at a number of dealerships throughout Los Angeles.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the retired actor is now a sales manager at Keyes Automotive Group, having spent 15 years in the industry.

(Source: People)

Dealership boss accused of starting fire that killed his wife

Lagos, Nigeria

A Nigerian car dealer has been remanded in custody after an investigation into the death of his wife.

Lagos-based dealership boss Ikechukwu Ogbonna was arrested last month following the passing of his partner, Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna.

The couple, who had five children, had a volatile relationship, with local reports claiming several incidents of domestic violence.

Abimbola was killed in a fire at their house last year with police treating the blaze as suspicious.

Police have now accused Ogbonna of starting the fatal inferno and he has been charged with manslaughter.

The car dealer could spend the rest of his life behind bars if found guilty.

(Source: The Nigerian)

Police find body at US car dealership

North Carolina, USA

A woman was discovered dead slumped inside a vehicle at a used car dealership in North Carolina, it has been confirmed.

Police were called to McNeill Used Cars in Lumberton on April 7 after the startling discovery was made by a member of staff.

Officers do not believe the death to be suspicious and believe the deceased woman fell asleep in the car and never woke up.

Experts said the woman appeared to have been dead for at least several weeks and her body was taken to a nearby morgue for identification.

The body was later revealed to be that of Megan Locklear, who hadn’t been seen since Jan. 19.

(Source: WRAL News/People)