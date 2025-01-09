Dealer group Brayleys appoints new CEO as company founder moves to ‘ambassador’ role

Dealer group Brayleys has appointed Jose Blanco as its new CEO, replacing company founder Paul Bradley who moves to a non-executive director role.

Blanco joins the firm from Europcar Mobility Group, where he served as group chief sales officer and was on its group executive committee.

He will focus on expanding the business through acquisitions and ‘digital transformation’, and carry out the dealer group’s ambition to be one of the top firms in the UK.

Outgoing CEO Paul Brayley will take up a role on the company’s board where he will offer ‘strategic guidance on the UK automotive sector to both the board and executive teams’, the dealer group said. He will also be an ‘ambassador’ for the company moving forwards.

Blanco said: ‘I am thrilled to take over the legacy that Paul has built and lead such a dynamic and well-established company into its next phase of growth.

‘Paul and the team have done an incredible job growing the business, and I’m excited to build on this success.

‘Our goal is clear: to strengthen Brayleys’ position in the UK automotive market through smart acquisitions, digital innovation, and continued customer-focused excellence.’

Paul Brayley added: ‘I am delighted to welcome Jose to the Brayleys team. His wealth of experience in the international automotive industry, combined with his strategic insight, makes him the ideal leader for the next chapter of our journey.

‘I am confident that under Jose’s leadership, Brayleys will continue to thrive and evolve as we work towards its next phase.’

Brayley established the dealer group in 2003. Dubai-based conglomerate AW Rostamani took a majority stake in the business in 2018, sparking a period of acquiring other businesses including Nissan GB-owned West Way in 2022.

Brayleys currently has 30 dealerships, spanning from north of Manchester to the south of London, and represents nine car makers.