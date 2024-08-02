West Way Nissan name is killed off as car dealerships are rebranded as Brayleys

Dealer group Brayleys is to absorb West Way Nissan as part of a move to align the businesses more closely.

Both firms have been owned by the Dubai-based AW Rostamani Group since it bought West Way from Nissan GB in late 2022.

Since then, the two firms have become more and more closely aligned, leading to the decision to rebrand the West Way sites.

Nine of the group’s sites will now take the Brayleys name, in a move which came into effect yesterday (August 1).

The dealerships are spread across central and north-west England at locations including Wolverhampton, Stourbridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Oldham and Rochdale.

Despite West Way being a familiar name to customers for more than two decades, bosses say the new change will not impact on quality.

Founded in 2003, Brayleys has grown to represent manufacturers such as Honda, Kia, Mazda and Renault at busy sites across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey, North London, Essex and Oxfordshire.

Following the addition of the West Way sites, the retailer will represent nine manufacturers at over 30 dealerships, with ambitions to expand still further.

It is hoped that the latest restructure will create ‘even greater synergy’ and boost both fleet and corporate sales.

Paul Brayley, CEO of Brayleys Cars Ltd (pictured), said: ‘Over the last 18 months, we’ve been working hard to align the businesses which now have a shared infrastructure and programme to drive synergy of systems and processes.

‘We are delighted to report that very good progress has been made, thanks to the efforts of everyone involved. On a personal note, this is a proud moment to be expanding the Brayleys name further.’

Prior to the West Way name being acquired by AW Rostamani Group, Nissan sold off several of the group’s sites to other dealer groups.

Of the 13 sites, Yeomans picked up Aldershot and Basingstoke, while Glyn Hopkin took on Mill Hill and Hendy acquired the Southampton showroom.

The remaining nine, which included retail points in Coventry, Stockport and Altringham, were then sold as a group to AW Rostamani.

Csaba Vincze, network development and customer quality director at Nissan GB, added: ‘We appreciate the rebranding exercise that the group has announced.

‘A huge amount has been achieved over the course of Nissan’s long-standing partnership with West Way, as a result of a continued commitment on both sides.

‘I would like to convey my thanks for their efforts over the duration of our relationship and I have no doubt that our partnership will continue to go from strength to strength under the new branding.’