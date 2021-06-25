Dealer Group Drive Motor Retail are big winners at Vauxhall’s Customer Service Excellence Awards

Five dealerships across the Drive Motor Retail network have been recognised with awards for their outstanding customer service.

Drive Hartlepool scooped gold at Vauxhall’s Customer Excellence Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

There were also prizes for Drive Leamington Spa, Redcar, Bristol North, Stockton on Tees and Leicester have – all of which received silver prizes.

The awards are calculated through retailers’ purchase satisfaction score and service satisfaction score.

The two scores are combined, and retailers are ranked by their total.

This year, the winners were those retailers ranked 35th or above whereas in previous years this ranking was 50 or above.

The 35 retailers with the highest combined score have received a 2021 Customer Excellence Award.

Rob Keenan, joint Managing Director of Drive Motor Retail, said: ‘Customer excellence is an area we’re extremely proud of at Drive.

‘We have a number of processes in place to ensure high standards of customer care and our never beaten on price philosophy, but ultimately, it comes down to our people. The longevity and consistency of our staff speaks volumes – they’re a happy team and this translates into happy customers.

‘This is something we’ve built up over a number of years and these awards are testament to that. I’m really proud of the team.’

Drive Motor Retail has an annual turnover of around £250m and employs over 700 members of staff in 14 dealerships across the country.

The company was voted European Dealer of the Year in 2019 and had dealerships ranked five dealerships in Vauxhall’s top 170 360 Performance Report 2020.