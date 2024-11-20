Dealer group Harwoods launches assured approved used car scheme

Harwoods Group has launched an approved used vehicle scheme, which it plans to roll out across its dealerships in the South of England.

The family-run dealer group, which sells new Land Rover, Jaguar, Audi, Volvo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ineos, McLaren and Aston Martin models, is rolling out its new premium used car service, known as Harwoods Assured.

Under the scheme, all used vehicles will be given a 100-point inspection, HPI check and service history review, while Harwoods Assured will also welcome brands not sold by the group’s new car franchises, such as BMW, MINI, Nissan, and Honda.

All cars will have a 14-day money back guarantee and a six-month warranty. Customers can reserve vehicles with deposits starting from £99.

The first two Harwoods Assured sites will be at Coulsdon, Surrey and Chichester, West Sussex.

The company says it is capitalising on the substantial growth in used car sales that has been ongoing since 2019 – in Q1 2024, used car sales in the UK grew by 6.5% to almost two million.

‘Harwoods has always been about trust, quality, and service. With Harwoods Assured, we are extending those values to the premium used car market,’ said Archie Harwood, CEO of Harwoods Group.

‘We want every customer to feel the same level of confidence buying a used car from us as they would with a brand-new vehicle. The used car market continues to grow at an exponential rate, with Harwoods Group positioning itself at the forefront of this growing market segment with the launch of Harwoods Assured.’