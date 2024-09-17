Dealer group Vertu honours ‘stalwart’ master technician as he racks up 45 years of service

Dealer group Vertu Motors has been honouring one of its longest-serving members of staff, who this month celebrated 45 years of dedicated service.

Master technician David Crowe has worked for Jaguar Land Rover Bolton, in its various guises, since 1979, having began his career there as an apprentice technician at the Lex Mead Jaguar Bolton.

Now aged 61, Crowe has climbed through the ranks to become a stalwart of the automotive industry, achieving level 4 accreditation.

Despite his years of experience, Crowe also provides proof that you can indeed teach old dogs new tricks, as he is now specialises in EV technology.

Reflecting on the changes he has seen in the automotive sector, he said: ‘The technological evolution has been astounding. From the basic cars of yesteryears to today’s sophisticated vehicles that are essentially computers on wheels.

‘The next big challenge is the transition to electric vehicles.’

James Boyd, general manager at Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Bolton, added: ‘David’s ability to embrace and adapt to technological changes is commendable.

‘His journey from working on basic cars to mastering advanced EV technology is a testament to his expertise and commitment.

‘We’re incredibly proud to have him as part of our team.’

Away from work, Crowe is a keen rugby league fan and family man, who lives with his wife and their two greyhounds.

He was presented with a special certificate honouring his service and has received thanks from Vertu CEO Robert Forrester for his years of loyal service.

Forrester said: ‘David Crowe represents the very best of our industry. His expertise and adaptability are invaluable assets to our team and an inspiration to his colleagues.’