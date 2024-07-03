Diamondbrite – Highly commended Paint Protection 2024

Diamondbrite can trace its roots back to the 1980s when chemists developed its amazing formula.

The high-gloss layer protects against bird droppings, tree sap, insect marks, traffic film plus UV rays from the sun, proving a lucrative upsell for dealers – especially when their revenue streams were hit by the clampdown on Gap insurance.

The company was relaunched in 1992 as Jewelultra, and marketing director Lance Boseley told of Diamondbrite’s delight at being highly commended in this year’s Car Dealer Power.

‘It is great to be recognised by your customers for the work and effort you put in. We’re very happy and pleased,’ he said.

And he emphasised the importance of Car Dealer Power to the industry – and thus the importance of recognition – because they show which dealers and suppliers are the best .

Reflecting on the past year, he commented: ‘Things don’t get any easier in this industry. You have to be at the top of your game all the time, and there is no room for complacency.

‘We have been helped by the fact that our Diamondbrite Advanced Ceramic, which was launched in October 2021, now accounts for about a third of our paint, fabric and leather protection sales.

‘Dealers are finding that margins and penetrations – sales of paint protection against the number of cars sold – have improved by about 23% when they take on the new product.

‘We have also been helped by the stopping of Gap insurance sales, as that has left a big hole in dealer revenues, so they have put more focus on products such as Diamondbrite.

‘As a company, our sales are up 7% this year against last year and net profit is up 40%.’

Looking ahead, Boseley said: ‘The motor industry is going through a difficult time with so much uncertainty.

‘There’s the drop in used car values – particularly for EVs – questions over which dealers will go down the agency model and how that’ll affect dealer margins, plus how dealers will adapt to the new FCA rules on selling Gap, to name just a few of the challenges.

‘As a supplier, we just have to be constantly evolving and adapt to the circumstances.

‘We have to look at new ways of boosting revenue, and this is highlighted by our new unregulated Cosmetic Repair plan, which we have called Diamondbrite Restore.’

The future is certainly looking shiny…