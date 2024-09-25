Disgraced car dealer ordered to repay £82,500 after storing 4kg of cocaine in a lock-up

A car dealer, currently serving time in prison for his role in the supply of class A drugs, has been ordered to pay back £82,500.

Automotive salesman and valeter, John Kear, was caught storing more than 4kg of cocaine in a lock-up near Port Talbot and sentenced to seven years and two months in prison earlier this year.

His case has now been back before the courts for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act, following a lengthy investigation into his finances.

Swansea Crown Court’s Judge Catherine Richards heard that the 57-year-old made a staggering £621,566 as a result of his criminal activity.

The hearing, set up to try and recoup as much of the money as possible, was told that Kear had available assets totalling £82,528.

WalesOnline reports that a confiscation order was therefore made, forcing the salesman to stump up for that amount.

The latest development comes nearly six months after Kear, of Silver Avenue in Port Talbot, was sentenced for his involvement in supplying class A drugs.

Back in March, the same court heard that the defendant was a ‘family man’ who had given in to ‘persistent requests’ to store the drugs in a ‘moment of weakness and stupidity’.

His defence lawyer, Lloyd Jenkins, added that his client had been paid £1,500 to keep the drugs, although upon his arrest, police found £5,979 in cash inside his coat.

Officers also discovered a compressed block of cocaine weighing 249g, with a purity of 84%, as well as four 1kg bundles of powered cocaine, which had a ‘standard’ purity of around 10%.

Police also seized a pair of black latex gloves and a several documents, which proved Kear was renting the unit in question.

Jenkins admitted that his client had a lengthy criminal past – including an eight month sentence for money laundering in 2004 – but said the majority of his 58 previous offences had been committed several years ago.

Kear pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

He is now carrying out his sentence.

Main image: John Kear (©South Wales Police)