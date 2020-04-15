In Car Dealer Magazine Issue 146 we’re bringing you a breakdown of the most important news, advice and industry interviews from the automotive industry in what has been an unprecedented time for the economy.

Also in issue 146:

Driven: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Audi A3

How to furlough staff, effectively work from home with your team and ensure health and safety standards are met

Advice on what you can do, and whether customers can buy from you under lockdown

Interviews with Daksh Gupta, Robert Forrester, Mazda’s Jeremy Thomson, and more

A road trip to Geneva with a difference

Finance feature

During these difficult times, we think that it’s more important than ever to keep you up to date on the latest industry news – even if you’re temporarily away from the desk on which Car Dealer Magazine would normally land.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that in mind, this is the first of three magazine issues we’ll be publishing totally online – and for free!

We’ve also released the last three issues totally free of charge, just in case you’ve missed any.

You’ll find it on online magazine platform Issuu, and indeed embedded on the Car Dealer website itself. The easiest way to access it is by clicking on the digital magazine at the top of this page.

Want to read on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Alternatively, click here to download it in PDF form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter, and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.