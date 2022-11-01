Dubai-based AW Rostamani Group snaps up remaining West Way Nissan dealerships

Dubai-based conglomerate AW Rostamani Group (AWR) has bought the remaining nine West Way Nissan dealerships and its head office.

Confirming the news today, Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: ‘AW Rostamani Group is a high-performing global partner that has worked extensively with Nissan in other markets, so we are delighted to be welcoming them here to the UK and supporting their continued growth plans.

‘It’s a great time to be joining Nissan too, thanks to a huge variety of new model launches, including the new X-Trail and award-winning Ariya and Qashqai, plus hybrid and electric powertrains, unique technologies like e-Power, and across both passenger car and LCV sectors.

‘We look forward to a strong and prosperous partnership with AWR in the years ahead.’

Nissan didn’t disclose the cost of the acquisition, which was completed at the end of October.

The sites comprise nine showrooms in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Rochdale, Stockport, Altringham, Coventry, Stourbridge (pictured), Oldham and Manchester, and West Way’s head office.

The deal, which sees West Way’s employees transferred to AWR, adds further clout to AWR’s foothold in the UK.

Nearly four years to the day, AWR acquired a majority stake in south of England dealer group Brayleys.

AWR has divisions spanning the automotive, logistics, real estate, travel, lifestyle, lighting and investment sectors.

Khalid Al Rostamani, chairman of AW Rostamani Group, said: ‘We are very excited about the partnership between AWR Group and West Way Nissan, which comes as part of our ongoing strategy to expand our portfolio in the UK.

‘Being a partner of Nissan for many years with a strong, long-standing relationship, we are very pleased to be working together to bring our shared expertise and core values to the UK market.’

Jon Roberts, managing director of West Way, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to share the news of the acquisition of West Way by such a prominent global partner as AW Rostamani Group.

‘Not only is this partnership a perfect cultural fit with both businesses sharing many core values, but it also allows the West Way group to build on its success in more recent years by forming a significant part of AW Rostamani Group’s UK presence.’

David Kendrick from UHY Hacker Young, whose automotive team advised Nissan GB on the sale, told Car Dealer: ‘After disposing of the southern-based dealerships, it is no surprise that the remainder of the group has been sold today.

‘AWR have operated in the UK for a number of years now with the Brayleys business, and this acquisition really transforms their representation and gives them a significant Nissan presence in the north-west and Midlands.’

The deal, which also saw Shoosmiths solicitors advise Nissan, closes the chapter on Nissan GB’s dealer group West Way.

News broke on July 13, 2022 that the Japanese carmaker was selling off its own network.

Yeomans snapped up West Way showrooms in Aldershot and Basingstoke, while Glyn Hopkin bought Mill Hill, and Hendy Group acquired the Southampton showroom.

At the time, Humberstone said: ‘We have conducted a strategic review of our business operations to focus on sustainable profitability for the future, aligned to our global Nissan NEXT transformation strategy.

‘West Way is a high-performing business that delivered record results in 2021 and provides excellent levels of customer service.

‘This, combined with the launch of Nissan’s exciting and electrified new products, ensures it is a very attractive proposition for these investors.

They are able to leverage the synergies of their existing business units and ensure these dealer sites can continue to grow and maintain the great experience our customers are accustomed to receiving.’

The sale of the West Way showrooms is part of wider plans by Nissan to reduce the size of its network to around 140 sales sites and 180 service centres.

In July, Nissan hinted that its future network will have ‘bigger sites and better facilities’.