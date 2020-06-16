Green number plates are set to be rolled out from autumn under plans to encourage drivers to make the switch to electric.

The new plates are designed to make it easier for zero-emissions cars to be identified by drivers and for local authorities to design and put in place new policies to incentive people to own EVs. These could be free parking and access to zero-emission zones.

The plates will be identifiable by a green flash on the left-hand side and will be available for zero-emission vehicles only.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: ‘A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth.

‘Green number plates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp.

‘We’re supporting small businesses to develop the transport tech of the future through a multi-million pound investment, ensuring that UK businesses remain at the forefront of low carbon innovation and research.’

Edmund King, AA president, said: ‘Having a green flash on the number plate may become a badge of honour for some drivers. We support this concept which shows that the EV revolution is now moving from amber to green.

‘Alongside, government financial incentives to ease the purchase of EVs, this move will help councils to also offer wider benefits such as free parking and exemption from low emission zones.

‘More than one third of AA members support this idea to help EVs stand-out from conventional cars.’