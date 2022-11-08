Electrifying warranty cover for customers

With sales of hybrid and electric cars booming, it’s never been more important for motorists to readily access a warranty product that suits their EV needs.

This is where Warranty First comes in…

Providing used car warranty the way you want it, Warranty First is a leading provider of warranties and proud to be a trusted partner of car dealerships all over the UK.

Offering a broad range of cover levels for cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes, Warranty First supports dealers and their customers with fast, honest claims-handling.

Designed to provide a warranty specifically for plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles, Warranty First’s Hybrid & Electric Cover is automatically included in the company’s existing Premier and Exclusive warranty plans.

In addition to the major parts covered by the Premier warranty plan – and almost all mechanical and electrical components covered by the Exclusive warranty plan – the Hybrid & Electric Cover includes extensive coverage of a vehicle’s braking system, electrics, engine/motors, transmission and drivetrain.

But it’s not just within its warranty plans that the company has accelerated its cover for plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.

Warranty First recently invested in a fleet of pure-electric Volkswagen ID.3 cars for its dedicated on-the-road account managers, ensuring a more sustainable and eco-friendly visit to its UK-wide dealerships.

Charlie Whiston, director at Warranty First, said: ‘As any dealer who offers a warranty product knows, the cover only really works if they deliver when it’s time to make a claim.

‘Here at Warranty First, that’s what we’re all about. We’re totally transparent about the parts covered in our range of warranty plans, so customers can choose a product to suit them with total confidence.

‘Our Hybrid & Electric Cover provides extra peace of mind for customers making the transition to a plug-in hybrid or battery-electric vehicle.

‘As the UK accelerates towards a net zero strategy, we too are doing our bit to support that process.

‘We’re seeing more and more of our dealers signing up to the Electric Vehicle Approved accreditation scheme as the market moves towards a future of EV ownership.

‘To support and complement this initiative, we are actively promoting our Hybrid & Electric Cover plan by educating dealers about its importance.

‘With the UK ending the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, it’s only natural that motorists are opting for zero-emission vehicles instead, as the country prepares for a migration from standard combustion engine cars.

‘We’re encouraging dealers to pick up the phone to see how we can help.’

How happy are you with the income that warranties are generating for your business?

Warranty First can help your dealership turn warranties into a high-performing profit centre, like it has for so many existing dealer partners.

Contact Warranty First today by calling 01733 830278 to find out more.