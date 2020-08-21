Employers are perfectly within their rights to threaten staff with disciplinary action if they decide to take a holiday to a country knowing they’ll have to self isolate when they return.

Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago have been added to the list of countries where people will have to self isolate for 14 days when returning home.

Car Dealer has been made aware of some businesses that have told employees that if they go ahead with a holiday to a country that is on the quarantine list they face disciplinary action when they return.

Employment expert Kiril Moskovchuk, from motor trade legal specialists Lawgistics, said he thinks dealerships are within their rights to warn staff they face serious conversations when they return if they haven’t cleared it before hand.

He said: ‘I would say if the employee knowingly goes to a place subject to quarantine requirements and makes no efforts to resolve this issue with the employer beforehand, it will probably lay grounds for a warning.’

However, Lawgistics colleague and solicitor Nona Bowkis said she didn’t believe this was the way forward when dealing with those caught out by rapidly changing rules.

Croatia, for example, was added to the 14-day quarantine list yesterday and any UK residents returning home after 4am tomorrow will be forced to self isolate.

It is believed 20,000 Brits are currently on holiday there.

Croatia joins the list alongside Spain and France – the latter of which caused major disruptions for holidaymakers when it was added at the last minute to the government list.

Bowkis said: ‘I would say that disciplinary action based on government imposed quarantine, is generally not the way forward.

‘However, there could be rare instances where it may be appropriate if the employee is abusing the system in some way but really there is little people can do when the quarantine is announced after they have left the country.’

She said employers and employees should work together in these cases to find a solution which could involve working from home or being put back on furlough

She added: ‘Employees could take extra annual leave, unpaid leave or potentially, the employer paying SSP. As is often the case, there is no one size fits all approach and employers should take advice.’